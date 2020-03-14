Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,969 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.24 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

