Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 51,377 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $15.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,391. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.45 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.