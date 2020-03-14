Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 60,322 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 34,827,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,677,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

