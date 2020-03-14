Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $43,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 6,695,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,824. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

