Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 17,948 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon worth $46,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.85. 4,559,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

