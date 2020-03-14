Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,068.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.33. 1,412,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,498. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $417.49 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

