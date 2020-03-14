Toronto Dominion Bank Has $45.23 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Target worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $8.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,790. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

