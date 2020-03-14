Toronto Dominion Bank Has $46.24 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 451.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,117 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $46,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after purchasing an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $25.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.74. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,104 shares of company stock worth $30,796,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

