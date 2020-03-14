Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of CSX worth $40,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in CSX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 294,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 471,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 12,147,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. CSX Co. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

