Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $40,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $33.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.55. 1,377,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,118. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

