Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Baxter International worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 354,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $6,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.99. 5,665,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,761. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

