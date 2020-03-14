Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,655 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

