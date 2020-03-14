Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,274 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $39,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,182,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

