Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,671 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $43,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $55.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,879. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $436.30 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

