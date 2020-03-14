Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 37,131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

