Traceability Chain One Day Volume Tops $24,178.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $684,866.55 and $24,178.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037904 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00391143 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011363 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002722 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,695,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.