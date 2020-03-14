Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trans World Entertainment stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.15. Trans World Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 55.67% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trans World Entertainment stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Independent Family Office LLC owned 10.34% of Trans World Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.