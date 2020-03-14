TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,763 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.04% of TransAlta worth $40,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 598,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 170,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

TAC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.