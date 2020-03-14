TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 88,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $0.26 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.