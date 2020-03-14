Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,874,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,787,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,568.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,508,000.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.