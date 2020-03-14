Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPHS. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Trinity Place stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Trinity Place has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

