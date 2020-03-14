Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Insiders bought 24,564 shares of company stock worth $455,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tristate Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tristate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tristate Capital by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tristate Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

