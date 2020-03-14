Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

BBOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 111 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

