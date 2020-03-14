TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $10,323.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.02225082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00195906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00041117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

