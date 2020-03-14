Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Update

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 29,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $61,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,184 shares of company stock worth $9,192,272 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Twitter by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 2,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

TWTR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

