Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,928,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

