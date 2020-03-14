U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

SLCA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.44. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

