Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Banco Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

UGP stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

