Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE UL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. Unilever has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

