Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Update

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $48.47 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UN shares. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.