Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

C traded up $7.78 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,511,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

