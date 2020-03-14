Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $8.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 20,078,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

