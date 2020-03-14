Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 808.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 239,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $50.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.60.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

