Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.70 on Friday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

