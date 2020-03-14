Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.58% from the stock’s current price.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

UTI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

