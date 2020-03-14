Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMRX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.75.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

