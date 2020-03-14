UNUS SED LEO Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $932.13 million and $4.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00017384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00659087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000881 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

