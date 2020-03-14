Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of Upwork worth $50,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $58,290,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Upwork by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 683,793 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 141,734 shares worth $1,345,623. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

