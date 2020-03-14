Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00006333 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $2.57 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.