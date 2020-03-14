US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

USCR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $327.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $778,789 and sold 750 shares worth $29,860. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

