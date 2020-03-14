USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Raymond James lowered USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.37 million, a PE ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

