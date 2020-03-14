USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $556.15 million and approximately $573.41 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00019176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, FCoin, Crex24 and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.02374087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00089128 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 563,415,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,880,607 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Korbit, Kucoin, OKEx, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, CPDAX, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

