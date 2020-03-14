USDK (USDK) One Day Volume Tops $27.70 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00019275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

