V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, V-ID has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $282,939.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.04923286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039053 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00060684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,875,062 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

