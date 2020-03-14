Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Valor Token has a market cap of $2.87 million and $330,350.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00486095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.36 or 0.04682088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00060008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018619 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

