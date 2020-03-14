Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,208 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 969,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

