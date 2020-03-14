Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.73% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $211,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.