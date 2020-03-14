Verify (CRED) Price Down 59.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Verify has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar. Verify has a market cap of $52,791.33 and $15.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.02248428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

