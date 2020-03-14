Veritaseum Price Down 45.6% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00093360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

