Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,173. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

